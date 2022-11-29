RALEIGH, N.C. (WNCN) – At least 10 police cars, a fire truck and EMS are at a scene after a man was hit by a car at the intersection of New Bern Avenue and Hedingham Boulevard Tuesday night.

A CBS 17 crew on scene confirmed the gas station in the 4700 block was taped off.

Inbound New Bern Avenue is closed between Hedingham Blvd. and N. New Hope Road.

The CBS 17 crew also confirmed a blown-out windshield of a passenger car located on scene.

The Raleigh Police Department would not confirm the extent of the man’s injuries, however a WC-7 is on scene, a unit that correlates with the coroner office.

There is no word of when the tape is expected to come down.

Virgil Price/CBS 17

People are asked to avoid the area.

This remains a breaking news situation.