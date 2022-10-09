RALEIGH, N.C. (WNCN) — 10 people are displaced after a fire at an apartment complex Sunday morning, according to Raleigh police.
At about 5:06 a.m., officers say fire crews were called to Legacy at Six Forks, an apartment complex on Shanda Drive.
Firefighters said they saw a fire near the roof when they arrived at the scene.
Six units were damaged and 10 people were displaced, according to police.
They said the Red Cross has been contacted for assistance.
No injuries were reported.
As of 6:45 a.m., crews remained at the scene.
The cause of the fire remains under investigation.