RALEIGH, N.C. (WNCN) — 10 people are displaced after a fire at an apartment complex Sunday morning, according to Raleigh police.

At about 5:06 a.m., officers say fire crews were called to Legacy at Six Forks, an apartment complex on Shanda Drive.

Firefighters said they saw a fire near the roof when they arrived at the scene.

Six units were damaged and 10 people were displaced, according to police.

(Al Currie/CBS 17)

They said the Red Cross has been contacted for assistance.

No injuries were reported.

As of 6:45 a.m., crews remained at the scene.

The cause of the fire remains under investigation.