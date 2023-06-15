RALEIGH, N.C. (WNCN) — Air travel picked up in May with a busy Memorial Day weekend and traffic that topped the numbers seen the same time last year at Raleigh-Durham International Airport.

According to RDU, a total of 1,301,351 passengers flew through the Triangle in May, a 20% increase to May 2022 numbers and a 10% increase over April this year.

“RDU was pleased to welcome even more guests over the holiday weekend than we saw in 2019 when we broke records for passenger traffic,” said Michael Landguth, president and CEO of the Raleigh-Durham Airport Authority.

Landguth also said this summer is projected to be a bustling one, heavy with leisure travel as passengers take to the sky for long-awaited vacations and visits with family.

New flights on the horizon

Breeze A220 aircraft (Courtesy Associated Press via Business Wire)

Las Vegas and Tampa

The CEO of Breeze Airways, one of RDU’s “fastest-growing airlines,” paid a visit to RDU on Wednesday. In his time there David Neeleman announced Breeze will be flying direct routes to Las Vegas and Tampa from RDU starting in early December.

Chicago-Midway and Houston

Frontier Airlines is launching new routes this week. Those flights will offer the destinations (or connections) of Houston’s George Bush Intercontinental Airport and Chicago-Midway, according to RDU.

Orlando and San Juan

JetBlue is also expanding, with more flights to two popular vacation spots. Nonstop service to Orlando will fly daily beginning in November. Service between RDU and San Juan will also be kickstarting this summer, in early July, through JetBlue.

Rochester, Memphis, Manchester and Melbourne

Four new flights are being added to the boards this month from Avelo. All are a direct service and can take passengers to Rochester, New York; Memphis, Tennessee; Manchester, New Hampshire; and Melbourne, Florida.