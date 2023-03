RALEIGH, N.C. (WNCN) — A 10-year-old boy was injured after a car hit him on Friday night, according to the North Carolina State Highway Patrol.

The crash happened Friday night after 10 p.m. along the 5700 block of Buffaloe Road in Wake County.

Highway Patrol said the boy was crossing the street and was struck by a vehicle in the roadway. The boy was treated for his non-life-threatening injures.

Highway Patrol did not release more information.