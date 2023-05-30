APEX, N.C. (WNCN) — An elementary schooler was killed in a tragic accident on Memorial Day.

Apex police said a 10-year-old boy — now identified as Ayaan Vachery by his school — was riding his scooter in the Woodall Estates Neighborhood in Apex, when he was hit by a car.

Vachery was a fourth grader at Combs Magnet Middle School in Raleigh. The principal sent out a letter to parents, asking for the community to stick together.

In part, the letter read, “Our condolences, thoughts and prayers go out to his family and friends.”

The tire marks and green spray paint on Woodall Crest Drive are the only remnants of the tragedy.

Vachery’s family, friends, and neighbors are starting to grieve.

“It’s tragic for everybody. You know, it could have happened to any of us, any of our children, any of us driving for any reason. There were just a number of things happening at once,” said Aleta Hoch, who lives nearby.

Neighbors told CBS 17 that it’s a tight knit community.

“Almost all the families here have kids, and they are all similar age,” said Patty Lin, another neighbor.

On Monday, all of their lives changed.

A black Mercedes SUV was getting towed away after colliding with Vachery who was riding his scooter.

While Apex police continue to investigate the crash, neighbors told CBS 17 this is a wakeup call. They said they’ve been asking for speed bumps and stop signs to be added to their roads, especially because the community is growing.

“People can speed through there,” said Hoch. “Just be aware that there are kids out there that don’t have the capacity to think about road conditions and driving and running around like we do as adults.”

Apex officials said they have no record of any traffic calming request from the neighborhood, adding that “this request typically begins the process for studying a street for speed bumps.”

The Apex Police Department’s Traffic Safety Unit is expected to wrap up their investigation over the next couple of weeks. There’s no word right now if the driver involved will face any charges.