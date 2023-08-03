RALEIGH, N.C. (WNCN) — Time hasn’t healed their heartbreak.

However, Dwight Smith Jr.’s family holds on to hope that their prayers are answered and justice is served.

“If we were in his shoes and he was still here he wouldn’t give up on us,” said Smith’s sister, Alexis Crudup.

This week marks 10 years since Smith was struck by a vehicle and killed on Pettigrew Street in Raleigh. His family said he had just left a friend’s birthday party when he was hit.

Police said the driver never stopped.

“If anyone knows anything it’s never too late to come forward. The least little thing. You may not think it matters, but it does,” his mother, Sharon Smith shared.

Thursday, Smith’s family and friends gathered, like they do each year, to remember his life.

This year the newest addition to the family got to be a part of the vigil. Smith’s nephew, baby Emory.

“He actually got the honor of uncle,” Crudup said. “The motivation to get him justice is what keeps us coming back each year.”

CBS 17 reached out to Raleigh police regarding this case Thursday. We are still waiting to hear back.

“We want some closure. We want some closure,” said his dad, Dwight Smith.