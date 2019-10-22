100+ at vigil remember life and legacy of Holly Springs teen killed crossing highway

HOLLY SPRINGS, N.C. (WNCN) — More than 100 people gathered Monday evening in Holly Springs to remember Scout Undercoffer.

The middle schooler died after being hit by an SUV last week while trying to cross N.C. 55

Some of the people who spent their Monday night honoring Undercoffer never got the chance to meet the 14-year-old.

Tonya Palumbo helped organize the vigil.

“Every time we lose a child in the community they need to know that they are loved and that they are missed and that they matter,” she said.

Others knew Undercoffer for what feels like forever.

“I watched her grow up and she watched me grow up,” said Stuart Campbell, 14.

“When you have someone in your life you never expect them to leave and when they suddenly pass like this it really breaks my heart,” Campbell said.

Undercoffer died Wednesday trying to cross N.C. 55 near Somerset Farm Drive, but the vigil wasn’t about that horrible day — it was about Undercoffer’s life and legacy.

The teen’s family urged young people in the crowd to always be brave, kind, and true to themselves.

They say the teen was transitioning from a girl to a boy, but whether Undercoffer went by “he” or “she” didn’t matter to the many people who say Undercoffer made their lives better

“Scout was one of the funniest people I’ve ever met. She was the most outgoing person. She was one of the just downright friendliest, funniest, most welcoming people I’ve ever met in my life,” said Campbell.

“He was just a really nice person and very kind to everyone that he met, and it’s just very sad and he’ll be missed very, very much,” added Miranda Johnson.

As Undercoffer’s community gathered, sang, and prayed in the candlelight, it also didn’t matter who knew the teen and who didn’t. They all felt the loss and the love left behind.

Scout’s family established a scholarship at the LGBT Center of Raleigh. Contributions can be made through the lgbtcenterofraleigh.com donations page by typing “Scout” in the “In Honor of” section or by check. Those who donate should write “Scout’s Scholarship Fund” on the check’s memo line.

