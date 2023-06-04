RALEIGH, N.C. (WNCN) — A group of motorcyclists and illegal 4-wheel dirtbikers from Durham went roaring through Raleigh streets Sunday evening before heading back to their hometown, police said.

The Raleigh Police Department said they received several reports of up to 150 motorcyclists and dirtbikers along city streets in the early evening.

Around 7:30 p.m., at least 100 of the group were seen heading north on Wake Forest Road near Whitaker Mill Road. The group included several dirtbike riders who were doing wheelies and whose 4-wheel bikes did not have license plates.

Raleigh police were told the group was spotted earlier along Glenwood Avenue. Officers responded to the Glenwood South area, but the bikers had vanished by then.

After the massive group was in Raleigh and evaded police, they then drove back to Durham where they originated Sunday afternoon, Raleigh police said.