RALEIGH, N.C. (WNCN) — The 100 block of Glenwood Avenue will close during the day on Saturday for a water main repair.

Raleigh Water said the downtown closure will begin at 8 a.m. and is expected to last through 4 p.m., though work schedules are subject to change based on weather and other factors.

The following detours will be in place during that time:

Traffic traveling north on Glenwood Avenue will turn left onto Hillsborough Street, right onto North Boylan Avenue, right onto West Jones Street, then back onto Glenwood Avenue.

Traffic traveling south on Glenwood Ave will turn right onto West Jones Street, left onto North Boylan Avenue, right onto Hillsborough Street, then back onto Glenwood Avenue.

Motorists approaching this work area should expect traffic delays and are advised to avoid this area if possible. Motorists should be aware of all posted traffic signs, closures, traffic cones, and work crews.

Customers in this area should not experience any interruption of services. If interruption of services occurs, impacted customers will be notified by Raleigh Water staff via phone call, property visit, and/or door hanger.