100+ cars help celebrate birthday parade for 105-year-old Holly Springs woman

HOLLY SPRINGS, N.C. (WNCN) — Martha Leach celebrated her 105th Birthday Monday outside her Holly Springs home.

Her community showed their appreciation in a big way with a parade of more than 100 cars. Police , firefighters and her neighbors all participated in the parade.

Many shouted happy birthday from their cars, others dropped off cards, balloons and roses. A celebration put together by Impact Holly Springs.

Leach moved to Holly Springs in the late 1940s from Vass. Leach said the outpouring of well wishes and happy birthday messages reminded her that she is loved.

She also shared some advice on how to live a long life: “Be good, be sweet and everything will be alright,” Leach said while surrounded by friends and neighbors.

One of those neighbors was Catherine Harris. She also participated in the birthday parade for Leach.

“Today is a great celebration for a lady that lived to be 105. You have to think of all the things that she went through in life that is a blessing right there. So, we are here to celebrate this lady. I think it’s a great thing everybody can get together and say happy birthday,” said Harris.

Leach didn’t have children of her own, but she babysat for all of the kids in the neighborhood who are now adults. It’s how she became affectionately known as “mama.”

