RALEIGH, N.C. (WNCN) — Power crews are spending Wednesday working to get the power back on for thousands of customers.

More than 125,000 people across the state lost power, including around 50,000 in the Triangle.

Duke Energy spokesperson Jeff Brooks tells CBS 17 most of the power in Raleigh was restored by mid-morning Wednesday, then crews turned their attention to southern Wake County, with the goal of having all power restored by the end of the day.

“We can start collapsing some of our crews into those hard hit areas and that helps to speed up that restoration,” Brooks said.

Joyce Broadie tells CBS 17 she and her family lost power to their Garner home Tuesday night but it was back on by Wednesday morning. She anticipated the outage after seeing the heavy rain and winds from the storm.

“It was really strong, the wind was strong and the sheets of rain was just coming down,” Broadie said.

Duke Energy said Wednesday morning it had around 1,000 workers on the ground getting power restored across the Triangle.