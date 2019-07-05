1,000+ without power in Wake County after rollover crash takes down power lines

RALEIGH, N.C. (WNCN) — A single-vehicle rollover crash took down a utility pole and knocked out power to more than 1,000 Duke Energy customers in Wake County on Friday morning.

According to the North Carolina State Highway Patrol, a vehicle rolled over and slammed into a utility pole — taking lines down — around 7:34 a.m. on Creedmoor Road (N.C. Highway 50) at Whispering Glen Lane.

Troopers said one of the tires on the vehicle blew out and the driver overcorrected and went down an embankment and crashed into the utility pole. The driver himself told CBS 17 that he simply lost control of his car and crashed down an embankment. He said no tires on his vehicle blew out.

Although power lines are down, they are not across the roadway.

According to Duke Energy, 1,089 customers in the area near the crash are without power as of 8:20 a.m. The company says on their outage map that the cause of the outage is due to a vehicle damaging their equipment.

The estimated restoration time is 11 a.m. but it could be longer due to the complexity of the repair, crews on scene told CBS 17.

Troopers said that multiple crashes have been reported along Creedmoor Road due to traffic signals being knocked out because of the downed lines. No one was seriously injured in any of the wrecks.

Authorities told CBS 17 to remind people that when a stoplight is out, intersections should be treated as a four-way stop.

The driver was not injured in the crash and authorities said speed and alcohol were not factors.

Charges are pending.

More headlines from CBS17.com:

For more stories like this that matter to you, click here to download the CBS 17 News app for free.

Watch live newscasts, get breaking news and sign up for push alerts – download now