11 arrested amid protest at Executive Mansion in Raleigh

RALEIGH, N.C. (WNCN) – Eleven people were arrested Wednesday morning at a protest in front of the Executive Mansion in downtown Raleigh, police confirmed.

Raleigh police said officers arrested 10 individuals while State Capitol Police arrested one.

A spokeswoman for Raleigh police said the arrests were made for impeding traffic.

The names of those arrested Wednesday were not immediately available.

The arrests come a day after four others were arrested at the Executive Mansion during a sit-in in opposition to Senate Bill 168.

Raleigh police said four people were arrested Tuesday afternoon for spray painting in the middle of the street.

Trinity Alexis Hill, 19, of Youngsville

Josefina Tawni Gordon, 21, of Cary

Njeri Dianne Kimata, 18, of Raleigh

Taari Felice Coleman, 27, of Raleigh

All four were charged with injury to real property.

Josefina Tawni Gordon, 21, of Cary; Trinity Alexis Hill, 19, of Youngsville; Taari Felice Coleman, 27, of Raleigh; Njeri Dianne Kimata, 18, of Raleigh (Raleigh/Wake CCBI)

About 50 people came out late on Monday to peacefully protest Senate Bill 168. Protesters said they hope to be able to stop Cooper from signing the bill.

Under current state law, unnatural deaths in law enforcement custody must be reported to a county medical examiner.

Then, if the death is under the medical examiner’s jurisdiction, an investigation is launched and related records are passed to the Office of the Chief Medical Examiner.

Those related records become public once law enforcement hands it over.

Senate Bill 168 would keep them confidential. It’s something protesters say is wrong.

Senate Bill 168 would essentially shield certain death investigation records by law enforcement from the public.

