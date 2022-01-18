113-year-old Zebulon furniture store to shut down, sell buildings

ZEBULON, N.C. (WNCN) — A Zebulon furniture store open for more than 110 years will be going out of business, the family has announced.

Whitley Furniture Galleries, a fourth-generation family business in the heart of Zebulon, will begin the process of closing after 113 years in business beginning on Thursday.

The business was founded in 1909 by R.J. Whitley under the name of Zebulon Supply Company and operated as a two-story general country store at the corner of two main streets downtown.

The store now covers an entire city block across eight buildings.

“We are tremendously proud to have earned our place in the hearts of this community as well as in its history, and we’re deeply grateful to the customers, friends and staff who’ve supported Whitley for over 100 years,” said fourth-generation owners Charles Estes and Nelle Carroll in a press release.

The store’s going-out-of-business sale will open to the public on Thursday at 101 W. Vance St.

Furniture will be deeply discounted and heirloom rugs will be 65-percent off. All purchases can be delivered or picked up at the store.

Store management said that customers who previously placed orders with Whitley will have those orders filled before the store shuts down.

The buildings owned by Whitley Furniture Galleries are all for sale.

Click here for more information on the store’s closing.