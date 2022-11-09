RALEIGH, N.C. (WNCN) — Raleigh police said 22 people have been displaced after a fire at an apartment complex Wednesday morning.

At 9:37 a.m, 37 firefighters responded to the Pines of Ashton Apartments on Calumet Drive near Holston Lane to find three apartments damaged, the Fire Department said.

They said 12 adults and 10 children were displaced.

(Al Currie/CBS 17)

One person jumped out of a third-floor window during the fire, the fire department said. They were taken to the hospital.

The fire was controlled in 10 minutes, according to fire officials.

Apartment management is at the scene and opening other apartments to give the displaced residents somewhere to stay.

Red Cross is also at the scene assisting.

Investigation of the fire is continuing.

Check back later for updates.