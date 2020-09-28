12 arrested during downtown Raleigh protests that left behind damage, police say

RALEIGH, N.C. (WNCN) — Police said they arrested 12 people as protests Saturday night started off peacefully, but left destruction and vandalism in their wake in downtown Raleigh.

The protest over the Breonna Taylor case began around 7:30 p.m. in Nash Square and grew to include dozens of people.

The crowd marched through downtown, but by 9:30 p.m., some people broke glass, set fires and defaced property, police said.

Later, eight women and four men were arrested. No one was charged in the vandalism or destruction that took place.

Here are those who were arrested and the charges they face, according to Raleigh police:

Smith, Masen Alan, 22, of Raleigh — Public Disturbance/Unlawful Assembly; Resist, Delay, Obstruct

Chisolm, Jonas Dontae, 26, of Raleigh — Public Disturbance/Unlawful Assembly; Resist, Delay, Obstruct

Russell, Kristen Ariel, 25, of Raleigh — Public Disturbance/Unlawful Assembly; Resist, Delay, Obstruct

Glenn, Jaylon, 18, of Durham — Public Disturbance/Unlawful Assembly; Resist, Delay, Obstruct

Manning, Kelvin Leon Jr., 23, of Raleigh — Public Disturbance/Unlawful Assembly; Resist, Delay, Obstruct; Assault on LEO

Ficker, Autumn Jamie, 23, of Raleigh — Public Disturbance/Unlawful Assembly; Resist, Delay, Obstruct

Gandhi, Kaanchee Veronica, 24, of Raleigh — Public Disturbance/Unlawful Assembly; Resist, Delay, Obstruct

Phelan, Laura Barbara, 21, of Cary — Public Disturbance/Unlawful Assembly; Resist, Delay, Obstruct

Bility, Amina, 25, of Durham — Public Disturbance/Unlawful Assembly

Morris, Leah Adora, 18, of Raleigh — Public Disturbance/Unlawful Assembly

Varani, Jennifer Marie, 38, of Raleigh — Public Disturbance/Unlawful Assembly; Unsafe Movement Starting/Stopping

Gordon, Josefina Tawni, 21 — Resist Delay Obstruct; Failure to Disperse

