RALEIGH, N.C. (WNCN) — Police said they arrested 12 people as protests Saturday night started off peacefully, but left destruction and vandalism in their wake in downtown Raleigh.
The protest over the Breonna Taylor case began around 7:30 p.m. in Nash Square and grew to include dozens of people.
The crowd marched through downtown, but by 9:30 p.m., some people broke glass, set fires and defaced property, police said.
Later, eight women and four men were arrested. No one was charged in the vandalism or destruction that took place.
Here are those who were arrested and the charges they face, according to Raleigh police:
- Smith, Masen Alan, 22, of Raleigh — Public Disturbance/Unlawful Assembly; Resist, Delay, Obstruct
- Chisolm, Jonas Dontae, 26, of Raleigh — Public Disturbance/Unlawful Assembly; Resist, Delay, Obstruct
- Russell, Kristen Ariel, 25, of Raleigh — Public Disturbance/Unlawful Assembly; Resist, Delay, Obstruct
- Glenn, Jaylon, 18, of Durham — Public Disturbance/Unlawful Assembly; Resist, Delay, Obstruct
- Manning, Kelvin Leon Jr., 23, of Raleigh — Public Disturbance/Unlawful Assembly; Resist, Delay, Obstruct; Assault on LEO
- Ficker, Autumn Jamie, 23, of Raleigh — Public Disturbance/Unlawful Assembly; Resist, Delay, Obstruct
- Gandhi, Kaanchee Veronica, 24, of Raleigh — Public Disturbance/Unlawful Assembly; Resist, Delay, Obstruct
- Phelan, Laura Barbara, 21, of Cary — Public Disturbance/Unlawful Assembly; Resist, Delay, Obstruct
- Bility, Amina, 25, of Durham — Public Disturbance/Unlawful Assembly
- Morris, Leah Adora, 18, of Raleigh — Public Disturbance/Unlawful Assembly
- Varani, Jennifer Marie, 38, of Raleigh — Public Disturbance/Unlawful Assembly; Unsafe Movement Starting/Stopping
- Gordon, Josefina Tawni, 21 — Resist Delay Obstruct; Failure to Disperse
More headlines from CBS17.com:
- 12 arrested during downtown Raleigh protests that left behind damage, police say
- Carolina Panthers defeat Chargers 21-16 to notch 1st win of season
- Organizer arrested after driving car into counter-protesters waving Trump banner
- Trump paid no federal income taxes in 10 of the past 15 years, report says
- Poison control officials warn of hand sanitizer that could be mistaken as children’s food pouches