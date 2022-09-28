RALEIGH, N.C. (WNCN) — Raleigh police say at least 12 cars are damaged after a fire Wednesday morning at an auto body shop on Capital Blvd.

At about 2:43 a.m., police and fire crews said they were called to Supreme Auto Body + Paint near Starmount Drive in reference to a fire.

Police said there was significant damage.

No one was inside the business at the time of the fire, according to reports.

As of 4:25 a.m., police said all but one lane of northbound Capital Blvd. is closed. Southbound Capital Blvd. remains open.

A power company is at the scene for safety, according to police. They said no powerlines or trees are down.

The cause of the fire is unknown at this time.

This is a developing story. Check back for updates.