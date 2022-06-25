FUQUAY-VARINA, N.C. (WNCN) — In the wake of several mass shootings over the last few weeks, one local police chief is making sure his own community knows how to keep themselves safe — if needed.

“Within the last two weeks we’ve had three church attacks across the nation, and it’s just a seemingly increasing number of churches that are being targeted,” said Fuquay-Varina Police Chief Brandon Medina.

Medina spent his Saturday morning with representatives from about a dozen local churches, making sure they know how to stay safe.

With a PowerPoint presentation ready to go, Medina went over safety plans with church leaders and members, offering them some guidance.

“If you have bushes that are really high, you want them lower,” he explained to the group. “Windows, you want to make sure they’re secured, you can’t see blatantly inside.”

He focused on what congregations should be prepared for if they’re ever faced with an active shooter. He mentioned the idea of “run, hide, fight.”

He says in those situations, if they can, people should run. If people can’t run, they should hide.

If they can’t hide, then he says people should be prepared to fight by finding furniture, like chairs, to defend themselves.

While Medina said he hopes no one is ever faced with this type of situation, he says there’s no shortage of things that could push someone to violence.

“We have mental health issues, we have domestic violence, people that wake up with hate,” Medina said.

While a few dozen people came out to the training, Medina says his team wants to reach more people, and they’ll offer this training anytime.

“We’ve done them in the afternoon, we’ve done them in the late evenings, on the weekends, on the weekdays,” he said.