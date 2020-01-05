12+ officers surround Raleigh building after attempted break-in

RALEIGH, N.C. (WNCN) — More than a dozen Raleigh police officers responded Saturday night after an attempted break-in at a building along Six Forks Road near Atlantic Avenue.

There were at least 15 police vehicles and several officers outside the building at 826 East Six Forks Road.

The building’s alarm system was heard outside and officers with guns pointed toward the building were behind their vehicles.

Police later said there was an attempted break-in at the building and police believed someone might still be inside.

However, the building was empty.

Police began leaving the scene just after 9 p.m.

