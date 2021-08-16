Deputies: About a dozen taken to hospital after bleachers collapse during Wake County rodeo event

WENDELL, N.C. (WNCN) – About a dozen people were injured and taken to the hospital after bleachers collapsed Sunday night at a farm in Wendell, the Wake County Sheriff’s Office said.

The incident happened around 6:30 p.m. during a rodeo event at a farm at 6400 Knightdale Eagle Rock Rd., which is just east of Interstate 87 near Rolesville Road.

Witnesses told deputies “about a dozen patrons were observed dancing and jumping on the bleachers, prior to the bleacher collapsing,” a news release said.

About a dozen people suffered injuries — mostly cuts and abrasions — and were taken to the hospital. One person was injured while participating in a bull-riding rodeo, the release said.

Deputies ruled the incident an accident.

Gooch Sports Arena is listed as being at 6400 Knightdale Eagle Rock Rd.

Sheriff’s office spokesperson Eric Curry said a deputy was working security for the event when the incident happened and called in the collapse.

