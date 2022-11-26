RALEIGH, N.C. (WNCN) — Raleigh police say they are looking for the driver of a white Hyundai hybrid car in the deadly hit-and-run of a girl Friday night.

The incident was reported just after 7:30 p.m. and involved a 12-year-old girl, who was taken to a nearby hospital and later died, according to a news release from the Raleigh Police Department.

The death was the second deadly pedestrian incident involving a girl in less than a week in Raleigh. Hailey Brooks, 11, was killed while performing in the Raleigh Christmas Parade on November 19 when a truck pulling a float ran over her, according to Raleigh police.

Friday night’s incident happened along Hillsborough Street near Bashford Road, which is near Ole Time Barbecue and SecurCare Self Storage, a police news release said.

The girl was trying to cross in the 6500 block of Hillsborough Street when she was hit, police said. She was not in a crosswalk, according to the news release.

Photo by Matt Giles/CBS 17

A driver heading east on Hillsborough Street hit the girl and then drove off, police said.

After the crash, a shoe was visible in the street beside a vehicle’s skidmark.

The vehicle police are looking for is a 2006 to 2008 white Hyundai hybrid.

Police said anyone who could help the investigation is asked to call Raleigh Crimestoppers at 919-996-1193.