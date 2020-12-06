12-year-old girl wounded by debris after shots fired into Raleigh apartment, police say

RALEIGH, N.C. (WNCN) — A 12-year-old girl was wounded when shots were fired into an apartment in Raleigh Saturday night, police said.

Raleigh police said the girl was not hit by bullets, but was wounded by glass and/or debris from the gunfire.

The incident happened around 10 p.m. in the 6100 block of St. Giles Street, which is off Glenwood Avenue north of Crabtree Valley Mall, police said.

The girl was taken to a nearby hospital with injuries that are not believed to be life-threatening, police said.

No other information was released.

