12-year-old suffers life-threatening injuries after being hit by car in Cary

CARY, N.C. (WNCN) – A 12-year-old was hospitalized with life-threatening injuries after being hit by a car in Cary Monday afternoon, town officials said.

The accident happened around 3:30 p.m. near N. Harrison Avenue and Wyatts Pond Lane.

N. Harrison Avenue will be closed between Dynasty Drive and Reedy Creek Road while authorities investigate, officials said.

CBS 17 has a crew en route to the scene and will update this story as more information is released.

