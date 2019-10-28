12-year-old suffers life-threatening injuries after being hit by car in Cary

CARY, N.C. (WNCN) – A 12-year-old was hospitalized with life-threatening injuries after being hit by a car in Cary Monday afternoon, town officials said.
The accident happened around 3:30 p.m. near N. Harrison Avenue and Wyatts Pond Lane.
N. Harrison Avenue will be closed between Dynasty Drive and Reedy Creek Road while authorities investigate, officials said.
CBS 17 has a crew en route to the scene and will update this story as more information is released.
