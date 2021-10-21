13 Wake County schools to release 3 hours early due to funeral for fallen Knightdale police officer

CARY, N.C. (WNCN) – Thirteen Wake County schools will close three hours early on Friday due to the funeral for Knightdale police officer Ryan Hayworth, the district announced Thursday evening.

The funeral will be held at 1 p.m. Friday at the Gethsemane Memorial Gardens in Zebulon. The expectation is that it will impact traffic around the areas of the 13 schools releasing early.

The Wake County Public School System said buses will provide transportation home for students who take the bus. Parents will be able to pick their kids up as usual.

School staff will stay with students at school until arrangements are made for each child to get home safely, the district said.

The affected schools are:

Carver Elementary

East Wake High

Forestville Elementary

Knightdale Elementary

Knightdale High

Lake Myra Elementary

Lockhart Elementary

Neuse River Middle

Wakelon Elementary

Wendell Elementary

Wendell Middle

Zebulon Middle

Zebulon Elementary

“We apologize for the late notice. Thank you in advance for your patience and understanding,” WCPSS said in a statement.

Hayworth was killed Sunday morning while responding to a call on Interstate-540. The 23-year-old had only been with the Knightdale Police Department for three months.

Officer Cady Hagler, who was also injured, has since been released from the hospital.