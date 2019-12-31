13-year-old girl shot several times overnight in Raleigh, police say

RALEIGH, N.C. (WNCN) — A 13-year-old girl is listed in serious condition after she was shot several times early Tuesday morning, Raleigh police confirm.

The teen was inside a home in the 2900 block of Oneida Court when shots were fired into the residence around 1:45 a.m.

A bullet hole marked as evidence at the home on Oneida Court.

Police say the teen suffered “several gunshot wounds.”

The girl’s family drove her to the hospital where she is currently listed in “serious condition.”

Anyone with information that might assist detectives is asked to call Raleigh CrimeStoppers at (919) 834-HELP or visit raleighcrimestoppers.org for text and email reporting options. CrimeStoppers pays cash rewards for anonymous tips that help solve cases.

