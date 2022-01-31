13-year-old Holly Springs boy who vanished while riding bike has been found: police

HOLLY SPRINGS, N.C. (WNCN) — A 13-year-old Holly Springs boy who vanished Sunday morning has been found, Holly Springs police said Monday morning.

Andrew Koch was last seen Sunday morning in the Holly Springs neighborhood of Braxton Village, police said in a news release Sunday.

The boy’s family was described as “very concerned” for his safety and well-being. Police and Wake County deputies conducted what they called an “extensive search” of the area where Koch was last spotted. The search ran until 9:30 p.m., police said.

Andrew was riding a red Fuji mountain bicycle when he vanished, police said. He was wearing a blue jacket and pants.

Holly Springs police posted on their Facebook page at 4:56 a.m. that they were “pleased to report that Andrew Koch, 13, of Holly Springs has been found.”

Police went on to say that they and the boy’s family “appreciate the support and assistance of the community and media in helping find him.”

Officials did not say where or when Koch was found. The circumstances of his disappearance have not been released.