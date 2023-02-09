RALEIGH, N.C. (WNCN) — A North Carolina man who sold heroin and fentanyl to someone in Raleigh who later died of a drug overdose will spend more than 13 years in prison as part of a plea deal, federal prosecutors say.

The U.S. Department of Justice said Thursday that Justin Kyle Tripp, 38, of Burlington, received a 160-month sentence Wednesday from U.S. District Judge Terrence W. Boyle.

Tripp pleaded guilty in June to a charge of distribution of heroin and fentanyl.

According to documents and other evidence presented in court, Raleigh Police Department officers who responded to a death report in June 2020 found an empty heroin bindle, a spoon and a used syringe near the body.

Prosecutors say the unidentified dead person’s phone showed that person and Tripp communicated about a heroin sale, and the cause of death was determined to be acute fentanyl and heroin intoxication.

Authorities who later searched Tripp’s residence found a mixture of heroin and fentanyl, a digital scale and multiple empty heroin bindles.

Assistant U.S. Attorney Kelly L. Sandling prosecuted the case and U.S. Attorney Michael Easley announced the sentence.