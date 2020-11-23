13,000 with late Raleigh water bills could see service cut off in weeks after order expires

RALEIGH, N.C. (WNCN) — The holidays are fast approaching and more than 13,000 Raleigh water customers could lose their service after the new year after falling behind on their bills.

“As you might imagine, there’s a lot of unprecedented things that are happening right now,” said Raleigh water spokesman Ed Buchan. “COVID has made a negative economic impact on a lot of our customers.”

Gov. Roy Cooper issued an executive order banning utilities from being disconnected in March, but that order expired July 29.

Buchan says Raleigh water is keeping the meter running for its customers until at least February 2021.

“We try to be as compassionate and understanding as we can,” said Buchan.

CBS 17 asked if water will be cut off for some customers.

“We’re going to try and work with you as best as we can. If you don’t adhere to the conditions of the payment plan at some point, we will initiate disconnections,” Buchan said.

The good news is that there is public funding available to help cover the costs, but Buchan says it’s going to dry up in December.

“Even if the customer doesn’t qualify for an assistance program, or doesn’t get their application in in time, we can work with them,” said Buchan. “No one will get disconnected if they have a payment plan in place. That’s the key.”

For more information on how to get payment assistance or sign up for a payment program click here.