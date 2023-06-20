RALEIGH, N.C. (WNCN) — With Tuesday, June 20th being World Refugee Day, 15 people were sworn in as new American citizens at the governor’s mansion Tuesday.

This was the first time for the North Carolina Executive Mansion to host a naturalization ceremony and several government officials attended the ceremony.

“My citizenship was automatic. I was born here. Your citizenship has been earned,” said Gov. Roy Cooper during his congratulatory remarks.

Eh Say came to the U.S. from Myanmar more than 10 years ago. He became a citizen Tuesday and tells CBS 17 it was huge for his two sons to see him in that moment.

“Having them by my side is the best feeling I ever had,” Say said.

President Biden also made a video message for the new citizens congratulating them on this achievement.