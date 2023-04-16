CARY, N.C. (WNCN) — Cary police said a teenage boy was taken to the hospital after he was hit by a car while riding his bike Sunday afternoon.

At about 1:25 p.m., officers said they were called to the intersection of Cornerstone Drive and Davis Drive in reference to a crash involving a vehicle and a bicycle.

When they arrived, investigators said a silver Toyota Camry hit a 15-year-old boy riding a bicycle.

The boy was taken to the hospital and the extent of his injuries are unknown, according to the police department.

It is also unknown if he was riding his bike alone or if he was with others.

Police said speed and alcohol were not factors in the crash.

CBS 17 has reached out for more information.

This is a developing story. Check back for updates.