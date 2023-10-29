RALEIGH, N.C. (WNCN) — A 15-year-old boy who was shot in downtown Raleigh nearly a week ago has died, police said Sunday.

The teenager was shot in his chest on Monday, Oct. 23 around 2:45 p.m. in the 300 block of South Person Street, which is near Moore Square, according to the Raleigh Police Department.

The victim was in critical condition after the shooting, which briefly led to a lockdown of Moore Square Magnet Middle School.

Raleigh police also announced Sunday that investigators would examine upgrading current charges against Steven Mark Stanley, 22, who was arrested after the shooting.

Stanley is already charged with assault with deadly weapon intent to kill, inflicting serious injury, and possession of a firearm by a convicted felon.

Police said they planned to consult with the Wake County District Attorney’s Office about new charges against Stanley, who is being held under a $1 million bond in the Wake County Detention Center.

Stanley has been out on post-release supervision since Aug. 7 on a common law robbery charge from February, and is supposed to be on probation until next spring, prosecutors said.

He has pending charges of identity theft and marijuana possession.

The name of the teenager who died has not been released.