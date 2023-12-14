APEX, N.C. (WNCN) — Over 100 people are lining up outside of Apex Outfitters Thursday morning for a new release of Nike shoes, according to the store owner.

Shortly before 6 a.m., CBS 17’s Apex weather camera captured several people lining up on Salem Street. Kyle Denis, owner of Apex Outfitters, said people have lined up outside the store for hours in anticipation of the new Nike shoe release.

“People love their Nike shoes,” said Denis.

The store is currently open and Apex police are responding for potential overcrowding.

Nike’s website stated the new shoes that are releasing Thursday are the Nike Air Zoom GT Cut 2 “Christmas”. On their website, the shoes are listed for $170.

Nike shoes are dropping December 14. (Nike)

