RALEIGH, N.C. (WNCN) — For more than an hour, utility responders worked to contain a sewer overflow on Thursday in Raleigh.

According to the city, the overflow resulted in the discharge of approximately 1,750 gallons on untreated wastewater. Some of that wastewater did reach a nearby storm drain and ultimately reached a tributary to Marsh Creek.

The overflow was reported around 12:30 p.m. in the area of 2609 Spring Forest Road. Utility crews said the overflow originally stemmed from a “blockage of roots in the sewer gravity main.”

As of 1:44 p.m., the overflow was considered contained and the restoration from it was completed, according to a statement from the city.

“No vegetative damage or fish kill related to this event has been observed, as the wastewater did not reach surface water,” the statement explained.