RALEIGH, N.C. (WNCN) — Some might think a trip to the western North Carolina is required to drop in on a great mountain biking adventure.

Well, thanks to a new land leasing agreement, that may not have to be the case.

Just north of I-40 and between Lake Crabtree County Park and William B. Umstead State Park, a piece of land totaling 151 acres will soon be the new home of a public mountain biking recreational area in the Triangle.

The land, which has been known as the “286 property,” is under the ownership of the Raleigh-Durham Airport Authority. The Airport Authority officially signed off on a 10-year lease at its Thursday meeting which was executed by the Wake County Board of Commissioners in its Nov. 21 meeting.

Timeline and estimated costs

The 10 year timer on the lease will begin on Jan. 1.

As the lease details, Wake County will pay the Airport Authority a total of $5,260,611 over the next 10 years to bring this new public space to life. The grand total will be offset by yearly contributions from both Cary and Morrisville as well.

The land will operate as an extension of Lake Crabtree County Park, county officials said in the Thursday announcement.

The land does already have some trails in place that cyclists have been using and building on without the permission of the Airport Authority, the announcement also said. As a result, some deconstruction will be needed before putting the county’s master plan into action.

“Staff will remove nonpermitted footbridges and other structures,” the statement said. Further, visitors will need to stay within the property boundary, which is bordered by Crabtree Creek.

What will the finished trails look like?

Without giving away all the details of its plans, the county said that the development of the property could include spending somewhere around $3 million to rebuild seven miles of trails.

Also on the to-do list will be creating a maintenance trail for vehicular access and adding a parking lot, composting toilet, small picnic shelter and drop-off/event area.

The county estimates that ongoing staffing and maintenance of the park will cost another $3.3 million over those 10 years.

In a big picture sense, Commissioner Matt Calabria said a big part of putting this in place is about the quality of life in Wake County.

“As we continue to grow, preserving green spaces is critical to maintaining — and improving — our quality of life,” said Calabria. “Today’s agreement will not only conserve our natural resources but expand popular recreational offerings for all our residents to enjoy.”