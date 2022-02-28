WAKE FOREST, N.C. (WNCN) — North Carolina will spend more than $16 million paving about 60 miles of state-owned roads in Wake County over the next 18 months, officials say.

One contract from the North Carolina Department of Transportation will focus on scraping and repaving more than 34 miles of state roads in northern Wake County, according to a Monday news release from the NCDOT.

An 8.7-mile route along N.C. 98/Durham Road between the Durham County line and Vermillion Court is one key stretch that will be repaved, officials said.

Also, a 2.5-mile segment of N.C. 98 Business in Wake Forest will be among the roads repaved.

Repaving roads in northern Wake County will cost $8.8 million, the news release said. Another contract will focus on 24.4 miles of state roads in southern Wake County.

One large segment to be repaved is a 10-mile section of Ten-Ten Road/Center Street from U.S. 401 to Salem Street in Apex, the news release said.

Repaving is also planned along Penny, Ransdell, Air Park and Dwight Rowland roads, officials said.

The southern Wake County repaving project is expected to cost $7.4 million.

Officials said the road work might start this summer, but must be finished by late fall 2023.

Fred Smith Company was awarded the contract for both projects.