16-month-old toddler falls from apartment complex balcony in Raleigh

RALEIGH, N.C. (WNCN) — Raleigh police are investigating after they say a 16-month-old toddler fell from a second-story balcony at an apartment complex.

Police say the call came in shortly after 8 p.m. for an incident at an apartment complex on Cove Point Drive.

Police have not said what caused the toddler to fall from the balcony, nor the condition of the child.

A Raleigh police spokesperson says the toddler was transported to the hospital for treatment of injuries.

