16-year-old charged in Garner shooting that left teen injured

GARNER, N.C. (WNCN) – A 16-year-old faces a series of felony charges connected to a shooting on Atchinson Drive on Wednesday, police said.

Garner police said the shooting, which left a 17-year-old with non-life threatening injuries, was not a random act.

The shooting occurred near Atchison Drive and November Street just after 5 p.m.

Late Thursday, Garner police said a 16-year-old male had been arrested and charged with assault with a deadly weapon with intent to kill inflicting serious injury, kidnapping, attempted robbery with a dangerous weapon, and conspiracy to commit robbery.

Further information was not immediately available.

More headlines from CBS17.com: