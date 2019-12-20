GARNER, N.C. (WNCN) – A 16-year-old faces a series of felony charges connected to a shooting on Atchinson Drive on Wednesday, police said.
Garner police said the shooting, which left a 17-year-old with non-life threatening injuries, was not a random act.
The shooting occurred near Atchison Drive and November Street just after 5 p.m.
Late Thursday, Garner police said a 16-year-old male had been arrested and charged with assault with a deadly weapon with intent to kill inflicting serious injury, kidnapping, attempted robbery with a dangerous weapon, and conspiracy to commit robbery.
Further information was not immediately available.
More headlines from CBS17.com:
- Missing Texas mom found dead, infant daughter alive, report says
- Sarah Sanders apologizes to Joe Biden after mocking his comments about stuttering
- TIMELINE: What we know about the case of the missing south Austin mom and baby
- Pelosi: Power of gavel means Trump is ‘impeached forever’
- 16-year-old charged in Garner shooting that left teen injured