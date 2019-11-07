16-year-old hospitalized in Garner shooting

GARNER, N.C. (WNCN) — Garner police are investigating after a teen was shot and later hospitalized Thursday.

Police say the shooting happened in the 1800 block of Spring Drive shortly after 6 p.m.

A 16-year-old male was taken to the hospital with non-life threatening injuries.

Garner police say Garner Magnet High School was placed on lockdown for about 20-30 minutes because there was a football game going on when the shooting happened.

Police have not made any arrests in the shooting.

