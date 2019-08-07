16-year-old indicted in 2018 murder in Knightdale neighborhood

RALEIGH, N.C. (WNCN) – Recently unsealed court documents show a 16-year-old has been indicted in connection with the murder of a Raleigh teen in Knightdale last year.

On Dec. 1, 2018, Tyree Saquan Temoney, 18, of Raleigh was brought to WakeMed after suffering a fatal gunshot wound earlier in the day, then-Wake County Sheriff Donnie Harrison said.

Deputies investigated and learned that Temoney was shot while he was in the area of Bellstone Place and Mailwood Drive in Knightdale, officials said.

Authorities said they were talking to a person of interest the same day as the shooting but no information had been released since.

Court documents show Elijah Caldwell, of Wake County was indicted on a first-degree murder charge on May 21.

Caldwell was in Wake County Juvenile Detention Center at the time of the indictment, records show.

He was moved to the Wake County Detention Center on Aug. 7 where he will be held without bond.

Caldwell is scheduled to appear in court on Aug. 12 at 9:30 a.m.

