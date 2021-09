MORRISVILLE, N.C. (WNCN) – A 16-year-old has been indicted in a Morrisville two-car crash that left one person dead on June 30, officials said Friday morning.

A 16-year-old was traveling 86 mph in a 30 mph zone when his vehicle collided with Armin Roshdi’s vehicle at Morrisville Parkway and Creek Park Drive, according to Wil Glenn with the Town of Morrisville.

On Sept. 14, the teen was indicted on involuntary manslaughter, misdemeanor death by motor vehicle and careless reckless driving.