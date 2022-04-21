RALEIGH, N.C. (WNCN) — A 16-year-old has died after he was shot in the head at a Raleigh grocery store more than a week ago.

On April 12, witnesses told police they saw two people shoot at Timothy Solas from the inside of a white SUV. He was on the grounds of Zack’s Grocery Mart, located in the 1600 block of New Bern Avenue, near the intersection of N. Raleigh Boulevard.

Police arrived on the scene of the shooting at approximately 9:45 p.m. to find Solas suffering from a gunshot wound to the head.

Raleigh police announced Thursday that Solas had died from his injuries.

The investigation into this shooting remains ongoing and no suspect information has been released at this time.

Anyone with information that might assist the investigation of the incident is asked to call Raleigh CrimeStoppers at (919) 834-HELP or visit raleighcrimestoppers.org for text and email reporting options. CrimeStoppers pays cash rewards for anonymous tips that help solve cases.