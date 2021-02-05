16-year-old shot, killed at Raleigh park, police looking for shooter

RALEIGH, N.C. (WNCN) — Raleigh police are searching for a suspect after a teenager was shot at Brentwood Park on Thursday.

Police identified the victim on Friday as 16-year-old Waly Malik Faye.

According to police, officers responded around 2:30 p.m. on Thursday to a shooting that happened in the 3300 block of Vinson Court.

When officers arrived, they found Faye suffering from gunshot wounds.

Raleigh police did not release any details pertaining to a motive or suspect.

Anyone with information that might assist the investigation is asked to call Raleigh CrimeStoppers at (919) 834-HELP or visit raleighcrimestoppers.org for text and email reporting options. CrimeStoppers pays cash rewards for anonymous tips that help solve cases.

