RALEIGH, N.C. (WNCN) — Looking to volunteer and fight hunger?

Raleigh Rise Against Hunger hosted a volunteer event Saturday at Asbury UMC in Raleigh.

More than 160 volunteers showed up and packaged meals that will help feed families in other countries.

The packaged meals include rice, soy, vegetables, and vitamin packets.

Jen Fueston, who’s a partnership manager for Raleigh Rise Against Hunger, said volunteering is important.

“Hunger has always been an issue. Pre-COVID we would say over 820 million people struggled from hunger and since COVID hit that number could have doubled, which would put us in the billions. So it’s really important for us to get people fed and back on track aftermath of the pandemic,” Fueston said.

Their goal was to package over 50,000 meals. If you would like to help donate click here.