16,200 gallons of sewage spills from grease-clogged pipe, Raleigh says

RALEIGH, N.C. (WNCN) – The City of Raleigh is warning of the potential for excessive sewer smells or overflowing manholes after a grease-clogged pipe resulted in a sewage spill.

On Tuesday just before noon, Raleigh Water – Sewer Maintenance Division staff were called to a sewer spill off Comstock Drive – which is located in a neighborhood just west of the Highway 1 and 401 split.

“The cause of the spill was related to grease in the line,” the City said in a release.

At 1 p.m., the spill was capped but not before 16,200 gallons of sewage reached Beaman Lake in Marsh Basin.

Raleigh said there was “no observed damage to wildlife.”

Cleanup continued into Wednesday.

The City of Raleigh has an aggressive education and enforcement program to prevent the discharge of grease, debris, and other improper materials in the sewer system and to take enforcement action where appropriate. Only water, human waste, and toilet tissue are permitted to be discharged into the sewer system. If citizens experience excessive sewer smells or see sewer overflowing manholes or pipes, please call 919-996-3245 and report immediately.

