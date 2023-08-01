RALEIGH, N.C. (WNCN) — Thousands of Wake County students may need to find their own transportation this upcoming school year as the district struggles to hire bus drivers.

District leaders told the school board Tuesday evening that there are 17 bus routes without a permanent driver.

That impacts 2,000 students.

The district plans for those routes to run on an alternating “A” and “B” weekly schedule.

Because of the alternating schedule, middle and high school students on those routes will most likely need to provide their own transportation.

“Whether or not we have a driver, we have an obligation to those kids. And to say we’re not going to be picking you up at all every other week, I think is a mistake,” said Lindsay Mahaffey, Wake County School Board Chair.

The district said elementary students on those routes will have bus service everyday.

It has not decided what the impacted routes will be.

In July, WCPSS officials asked parents with children registered to ride a school bus during the 2023-24 year to decline bus services and arrange an alternative form of transportation, if possible. Their message to families said that though they were trying to make routes as efficient as possible, the shortage of bus drivers would cause delays in service.