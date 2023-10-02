RALEIGH, N.C. (WNCN) – A 17-year-old was sent to the hospital with serious injuries after a shooting in Raleigh on Monday evening.

According to the Raleigh Police Department, officers responded at around 6:35 p.m. to a reported shooting on the 5100 block of North New Hope Road. When officers arrive on scene, they found the juvenile victim suffering from a gunshot wound, police said.

No suspects are in custody at this time, Raleigh police said.

Officers and detectives are currently on scene collecting evidence and determining the circumstances surrounding the incident, police said.

The investigation remains ongoing.