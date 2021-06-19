17-year-old dies in shooting, Garner police say

GARNER, N.C. (WNCN)– A 17-year-old was killed in a shooting, Garner police said.

The shooting happened Saturday around 12:05 a.m. in the 900 block of Claymore Drive.

According to police, the 17-year-old, identified as Messiah Pitt, was shot and taken to the hospital with life-threatening injuries.

Pitt later died at the hospital from his injuries in the shooting, police said.

Police said two suspects are currently in custody but they are still looking for two more. No description of the suspects was made available.