17-year-old injured in overnight shooting in Raleigh

RALEIGH, N.C. (WNCN) – A 17-year-old is being treating at the hospital after he was injured in a shooting overnight in Raleigh, police said.

Officers were called to the 2400 block of Little John Road just after 2 a.m. on Tuesday in response to a shooting.

Little John Road is in a neighborhood near Sunnybrook and Poole roads in southeast Raleigh.

At the scene, a 17-year-old was found suffering from a gunshot wound. He was taken to WakeMed for treatment, police said.

His current condition was not released.

Anyone with information that might assist detectives with the investigation is asked to call Raleigh CrimeStoppers at (919) 834-HELP or visit raleighcrimestoppers.org for text and email reporting options. CrimeStoppers pays cash rewards for anonymous tips that help solve cases.