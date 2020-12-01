17-year-old injured in overnight shooting in Raleigh

RALEIGH, N.C. (WNCN) – A 17-year-old is being treating at the hospital after he was injured in a shooting overnight in Raleigh, police said.
Officers were called to the 2400 block of Little John Road just after 2 a.m. on Tuesday in response to a shooting.
Little John Road is in a neighborhood near Sunnybrook and Poole roads in southeast Raleigh.
At the scene, a 17-year-old was found suffering from a gunshot wound. He was taken to WakeMed for treatment, police said.
His current condition was not released.
Anyone with information that might assist detectives with the investigation is asked to call Raleigh CrimeStoppers at (919) 834-HELP or visit raleighcrimestoppers.org for text and email reporting options. CrimeStoppers pays cash rewards for anonymous tips that help solve cases.
More headlines from CBS17.com:
- COVID-19 in NC: Hospitalizations top 2,000 for first time as percent positive hits 10%
- Huge telescope used to look for alien life has completely collapsed
- New Chick-fil-A distribution center to add 160 jobs in Alamance County
- Cumberland County teacher dies from COVID-19 complications
- Trump headed to Georgia as turnout driver, but also a threat