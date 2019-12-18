17-year-old shot in Garner, police say

GARNER, N.C. (WNCN) – Garner police are investigating after a 17-year-old was shot Wednesday, according to the police department.

The shooting happened near Atchinson Drive and November Street. The victim “suffered what appears to be a non-life-threatening gunshot wound,” police said.

No further information was released.

