18 arrested after reports of ‘large parties,’ alcohol violations at Falls Lake

FALLS LAKE, N.C. (WNCN) — North Carolina Alcohol Law Enforcement agents this weekend helped bust nearly 20 people after reports of “large parties and numerous alcohol violations” at Falls Lake, officials said Monday.

There were 18 people arrested after complaints at Falls Lake State Recreation Area, which borders Wake, Durham and Granville Counties, according to a news release from NC ALE officials.

During the arrests, agents seized drugs, alcohol and a firearm.

The suspects arrested face 25 misdemeanor charges, three felony charges and agents seized spirituous liquor, cocaine, marijuana, and a firearm.

It’s unclear if those involved in the parties followed COVID-19 guidelines.

Among the charges were “numerous boating violations” at the lake, officials said.

Other charges include possession with intent to sell/deliver cocaine, possession with intent to sell/deliver marijuana, possession of marijuana, identity theft, carrying a concealed weapon, unauthorized possession of spirituous liquor, possess for sale/sell alcoholic beverages without the applicable ABC permits.

